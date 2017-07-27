'Ni no Kuni II' News: Developers Release 30-Minute Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Facebook/ninokunigame Promotional image for "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom"

Players around the world have finally seen the 30-minute gameplay video of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."

The game is being developed by Level-5 and will be published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The 30-minute walkthrough of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom's" gameplay was first seen as a playable demo during the Electronic Entertainment Expo last month. It was divided into two separate parts where players were able to face two vicious enemy bosses.

Fans who had the chance to try the game in E3 2017 last month were able to play as the game's protagonist named Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum. In the game sequel's story, Evan's main goal is to reclaim his right to rule his kingdom.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" players will have to go through missions and quests. As they level up, the game's story also progresses. The main weapon to be used in this game are magic spells. These will let players control other creatures or things around them when facing enemies.

In the 30-minute gameplay walkthrough, one of the enemies featured was the giant Thogg. Evan also encountered a higher level adversary — the giant dragon named Longfang.

Apart from tackling enemies and completing missions, "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will also let players explore its world. The upcoming title will likewise feature dialogue scenes and some of it was previewed in the 30-minute walkthrough video.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" was initially slated to be released this coming November. However, earlier this month, game director Akihiro Hino said in a video announcement: "We have decided that more development time is required in order to deliver the full 'Ni no Kuni II' experience to our fans. I deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward to the game's release."

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is now set to be released on Jan. 19, 2018.