'Ni No Kuni II' Release Date Delay News: Bandai Namco Confirms Game Will Arrive in Early 2018

Facebook/ninokunigame Promotional picture for "Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom."

The sequel to the first "Ni No Kuni" game will not arrive until January 2018. This was confirmed by game publisher Bandai Namco in a video posted on Twitter last week.

In 2012, Bandai released "NI No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch," which allowed gamers to experience how spectacular the images of a Studio Ghibli film are when they arrive in North American PS3s. Following its success, the game publisher announced that it would get a sequel, titled "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."

The sequel to the first game was originally slated for a November 2017 release date, and so the gaming community had expected it to arrive in consoles before the end of this year. Earlier last week, however, Bandai Namco and game developer Level-5 took to Twitter to announce that the release of "Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch" would be delayed by a few months.

In the video message, Level-5's CEO and President Akihiro Hino informed gaming enthusiasts that the game's release would be pushed back to Jan. 19 of next year. In his statement, Hino said: "We have decided that more development time is required in order to deliver the full Ni No Kuni II experience to our fans. I deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward to the game's release."

Despite the disappointing announcement, the executive assured fans that they would continue to provide a "deep and satisfying" gaming experience to fans when the game arrives.

The statement came as a surprise for fans, especially since the November 2017 release date was confirmed again at the recent Electronic Entertainment Expo event after the initial announcement about a year and a half ago. Bandai Namco did not state the reason for the delay, but it is assumed that the game developer and publisher need more time to develop the game before its full release.