'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Level-5 CEO Confirms Upcoming Game's Online Multiplayer Mode

While many fans are already looking forward to the arrival of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" to PlayStation 4 and PC on Nov. 10, the game's arrival is not the only thing that gets the fans excited as it has been confirmed that it will offer an online multiplayer mode,too.

Facebook/Ni no Kuni"Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will feature a young king named Evan as its protagonist.

"Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" was recently featured at the just-concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). While the game is expected to introduce a lot of changes to its predecessor, including new characters and mechanics, it has only been revealed recently that the game will come with an online multiplayer feature, too.

According to reports, it was no less than Level-5 President and CEO Akihiro Hino who confirmed in an interview that "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will enable the fans to play the game with their friends online. While Hino did not go into specifics in talking about the online multiplayer mode of the game, it is speculated there will be more ways than one to do it.

Meanwhile, it is already no secret that "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will feature a new protagonist, a young king named Evan, who has been ousted from the throne because of the perception that he is too nice for the job. In his quest to discover who he really is and to better himself so that he can become a true leader, he meets a middle-aged leader from the real world who has been transported to the world of fantasy.

Despite having a new protagonist, though, Hino also revealed that "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will be ushering back some characters from the original game. As to who they are, the Level-5 President and CEO has decided to keep mum.

"Although I can confirm that there will be all sorts of cool characters in this sequel, for now the characters that are returning will remain secret. I would love for our fans to play the game and enjoy the surprises," Hino said.

More news and updates on "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" should arrive soon.