'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' PC Release Date Coming 2017; Exact Launch to Be Announced Soon

All PC gamers are in for a treat! The hit Japanese title "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is about to be released for the platform following its exclusive availability on PlayStation 4 (PS4).

No release date has been announced yet for the PC version of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," but PC gamers are already looking forward to its promising gameplay. The initial title has sold over 1.7 million copies worldwide, and so it is expected that the title will rake in more profit once it comes out on the PC.

The original "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" came out solely for PS3 back in 2013 in the United States. What the gamers loved about the classic title is that it combines strategy and role-playing into one game that is inspired by Studio Ghibli, the studio responsible for the hit anime, "Spirited Away."

PlayStation A screenshot from "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom"

Studio Ghibli is not a part of the development of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," but an animator who used to work for the studio, Yoshiyuki Momose, is one of the team members working on the title. The creator of the classic scores of the films from Studio Ghibli, Joe Hisaishi, has also joined the group as composer for the game's soundtrack.

"In the world of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, players enter the kingdom of Ding Dong Dell, where cats, mice, and humans once lived in harmony," Bandai Namco described the game, according to GamesBeat. "After a treacherous coup, Evan, the young boy king of Ding Dong Dell is banished from his kingdom. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom recounts the story of this deposed king and his journey to build his own kingdom and unite the entire world," the description continued.

It is expected that "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will be released this year. More details are expected to come soon, so be sure to stay tuned.