Niall Horan and Liam Payne Reunite in Unexpected One Direction Reunion

One Direction may have gone their separate ways for the moment but that doesn't mean they won't enjoy a good reunion. Reunions are better when they're unexpected and that is what happened with two One Direction members just recently.

Instagram/niallhoranThe two shared a brief reunion at an event in Indiana.

Liam Payne and Niall Horan, both 23, had an unexpected reunion last Friday night during the ZPL Birthday Bash concert in Indianapolis. The two quickly took to Instagram to share a series of videos of their joyous reunion. In one of the videos, the two stand together back to back saying, "Look who I found." It is definitely clear how happy both of them were to see each other.

Day 556 of Hiatus: Liam Payne and Niall Horan 2/4 of One Direction have reunited tonight in Indianapolis. (via Niall's Instagram) pic.twitter.com/PtjQXgxkwl — 1D Updates (@1DCheckups) June 24, 2017

According to E! Payne and Horan both performed at the ZPL event hosted by the radio station WZPL. Stars like Flo Rida, Aaron Carter, James Arthur and Fifth Harmony also performed during the event.

It has been over a year since One Direction announced that they were going on a hiatus. Since then, all of the members have been quite busy with each of their own solo projects. Horan has already released two singles: "This Town" and "Slow Hands" while Payne has just released his first single, "Strip That Down."

But it's not just their careers that are keeping the One Direction members busy. Their personal lives are also on a roll. Two of the One Direction members are now bona fide dads. Louis Tomlinson's son, Freddie Reign, has just turned 1 while Payne's girlfriend, singer and "X Factor" judge Cheryl Cole, just recently gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, Bear.

Unfortunately, while there are births to celebrate, there are also deaths. A few days ago, Harry Styles's stepfather had sadly lost the battle to cancer and passed away. Horan, Payne and Tomlinson (who also lost his mother to cancer last December) all took to social media to express their grief and support for their beloved friend.