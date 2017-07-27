Nicholas Hoult May Portray Young J.R.R. Tolkien

"X-Men" actor Nicholas Hoult might star as the young J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Lord of the Rings" in the upcoming Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainment-produced film, titled "Tolkien."

Although negotiations are still in its initial stages, Hoult is a top contender for the role, reports reveal.

David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford penned the script for "Tolkien." The movie is set before the first world war. It follows the story of the orphaned author who forges friendship with a group of classmates prior to World War I. But the outbreak of war will threaten to separate them from each other. He served his country when the war broke out. He was with the British armed forces from 1916 to 1920.

Dome Karukoski will direct the film.

Not much has been said about the movie. If negotiations go well, Hoult could once again portray a younger version of a brilliant and famous personality.

John Ronald Reuel Tolkien also known as J.R.R. Tolkien wrote "The Hobbit" in 1937 and "The Lord of the Rings" between 1937 and 1949, both of which have been adapted into Hollywood trilogies.

He was close friends with another best-selling author, Clive Staples Lewis or C.S. Lewis, author of "The Chronicles of Narnia." Both had the same inclination for the mythical. Both studied and taught literature. They met at a faculty meeting at Merton College in 1926.

It is unclear if their friendship will be included in the story of the film. But it should. Both played a huge role in each other's writings. They were each other's first readers.

Hoult will be playing a young J.D. Salinger in the upcoming biopic titled "Rebel in the Rye." He will play Nikola Tesla in "The Current War" and will reprise his role as The Beast in the next "X-Men" film "Dark Phoenix."