Nick Gordon Arrested: Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Arrested for Beating Current Girlfriend

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested today for beating up his current girlfriend and prohibiting her to go out of the house.

(Photo: REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo)Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, waves while arriving with boyfriend Nick Gordon at the premiere of the new film ''Sparkle'', in Hollywood, California, August 16, 2012. Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015 at age 22.

He was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in Sanford, Florida facing a charge on domestic violence battery and another on false imprisonment of an adult.

According to TMZ, Gordon, who remains a person of interest for Brown's death, battered his current girlfriend so bad she needed to be hospitalized. The site also provided photos of her injuries.

Gordon's girlfriend told the publication that he became angry when he thought she hooked up with one of her friends at a sports bar, which had them quarrelling from the night they got home to early morning leading up to the arrest.

She claimed that Gordon started "punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave," adding that he also took away her laptop when she tried to reach out to her sister for help.

The police report reveals that she only got the chance to leave when she woke Gordon's mother, who, in turn, drove to her son's girlfriend's house, which allowed the sister to bring her to the hospital.

Gordon, on the other hand, claims he did not hit his girlfriend and that it was her who attacked him. In fact, he plans to press charges against her.

Last November, Gordon was required to pay $36 million to the estate of Brown after investigation reportedly pointed to him as the person responsible for her wrongful death.

Brown was found face down and unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home, which she then shared with Gordon. The lawsuit by the estate alleges Brown "died due to a violent altercation" with Gordon and goes on to say it was him who put her in a bathtub "after he injected her with a toxic mixture."

Gordon disproved claims about being involved in her death.