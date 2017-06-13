Nick Gordon Court Trial 2017: Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Pays Bail After Alleged Domestic Violence Claims

Nick Gordon, ex-fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, spent his Sunday, June 11, in court after being arrested for allegedly beating up his current girlfriend Laura Leal after a heated confrontation in Sanford, Florida.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Nick Gordon and his ex-fiancée Bobbi Kristina Brown. Gordon is currently facing another legal trouble due to the alleged physical altercation with new girlfriend Laura Leal.

The 28-year-old claimed that he never hit Leal during their confrontation, but the judge asked him to pay a $15,500 bail as well as required him to wear a global positioning system (GPS) monitor and stay away from Leal. He was also asked to return to court in August.

TMZ first broke the news on Saturday, June 10, saying that Leal told the police that Gordon got mad because he thought she was trying to hook up with one of his friends at a sports bar the night before. Leal also claimed that they argued until the early Saturday morning, and he began to punch and hit her when she tried to leave.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Leal claimed that she could have suffered the same fate that was experienced by Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston's daughter who died in July 2015 if his mother Michelle Gordon did not wake up to calm him down.

Gordon was found "legally responsible" for Brown's death and was ordered to pay her estate $36 million in damages. According to E! News, Brown's death was a result of a violent altercation with her ex-boyfriend, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture."

"I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying — it's the exact same thing," the 26-year-old alleged victim stated. "That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me."

Leal also revealed that she never talked about his relationship with Brown in the past because she was protective of his feelings. But as the weeks passed by, Gordon managed to slowly take control of her life, shut her out from her family and broke her phone.

Leal further claimed that her initially happy relationship with Gordon became "toxic" after he started drinking heavily daily, smoked pot and wrongfully accused her of flirting with male friends.

It was said their physical fights started with a slap and a push that normally happened at least once every week.

"I would have to put makeup on my bruises to cover them up, especially on my face," she explained. "But I blamed myself. I thought it was my problem and that I had to work harder at the relationship to make it work."

Leal admitted that she still cares for Gordon, but she could not let anyone else get hurt because of him. She also wishes for him to get the professional help that he needs so he will never lay hands on any other women again.