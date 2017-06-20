Nick Gordon's New Girlfriend: Laura Leal Charges Boyfriend with Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment

Bobbi Kristina Houston's ex-fiancé has struck again, literally. Nick Gordon has been charged with domestic violence battery and false imprisonment for trapping as well as beating up his new girl, Laura Leal in Sanford, Florida.

REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo The late Bobbi Kristina Brown with then fiance Nick Gordon

Gordon, 28, reportedly took Leal, 26, up to his mother's home in Sanford, where she was nearly beaten to death by the man she thought had loved her.

Speaking to DailyMail in an exclusive interview, Leal admitted that her boyfriend pinned her down on the bed, so he could punch her. One of the punches hit her in the head so hard that she thought she was going to die from it, she recalled.

The assault lasted for hours up until she gained momentum and smashed his nose with a heavy candle. When Leal broke free from his grasp, she sought help from Gordon's mother, Michelle, who was merely sleeping in another room.

"I've been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I'm physically shaking," she told DailyMail. "I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying — it's the exact same thing. That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me."

Bobbi Kristina, Whitney Houston's daughter, passed away in 2015 after being in a coma for six months. She was found unconscious in her bathtub. And according to the toxicology report, a number of drugs were in her system then. Although her fiance was not charged for her tragic death, he is held "legally responsible" for it.

When Leal met Gordon for the first time, three months ago, he appeared sober, drug-free, and he seemed to be a changed man. It did not take long for the 26-year-old to believe his lies. At that time, Gordon claimed to have been clean after committing to rehab. However, shortly after they got together, he slowly turned into his manipulative old self.

Gordon appeared in court last Sunday morning but was later on released on a $15,500 bond, with the condition that he wears an ankle monitor.

More updates should arrive soon.