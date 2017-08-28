Nick Jonas Calls Out Fan Who Mocked His Height

Facebook.com/nickjonas Nick Jonas called out a fan who mocked his height on Instagram.

A fan took a jab at Nick Jonas' height and it looks like the singer didn't take it all too well.

Nick Jonas' height took centerstage just recently, and the 24-year-old singer didn't seem happy about it. Just this week, a fan who goes by the name of Zak Hanzal took to Instagram to post what seems to be at first glance an innocent photo of him posing with Nick Jonas. But what seemed innocent at first completely turned for the worst upon reading the image's caption.

"@nickjonas u need a few more inches bruhh," the fan wrote in the caption, obviously taking a jab at the singer's height.

In the image, the fan clearly towers over Nick Jonas whose height is somewhere between 5'7" and 5'9" and apparently, it was not too hard for the fan to notice the difference. The "Jealous" singer, not taking the insult too well, quickly replied in a comment calling out the fan for being rude.

"You need some manners 'bruh' I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude," Jonas said.

Other fans noticed what was happening and quickly rushed in to defend their favorite singer.

The fan, finally seeing the error of his ways, eventually apologized to Jonas in a private message saying, "I'm sorry if my caption offended you in any way. ... I had no clue you would even see it. It was a stupid caption and wasn't well thought out. Thanks again for stopping to take the pic."

It didn't take long before Jonas accepted the fan's apology and asked his other fans to stand down. Zak, on the other hand, changed the caption posted on the photo now saying, "One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas."

All's well that ends well as they often say.