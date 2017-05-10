Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Latest News: 'The Bachelor' Couple Won't Appear in a Reality Show Anytime Soon

"The Bachelor" couple Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall recently confirmed that "Dancing with the Stars" would have to be the final chapter of their reality television story. The couple said they want to focus on other things after the show.

FACEBOOK/The BachelorPromotional photo for 'The Bachelor'

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Viall admitted to having "zero plans" on doing another reality TV show, saying that he is "certainly done with anything Bachelor-related." However, he also said he is thankful for the time he spent on the show.

Viall also said his recent departure from "Dancing With the Stars" will allow him to pay attention to other projects and opportunities. He was eliminated from the reality dance show on May 8. "It was definitely a bummer. I had so much fun doing it, and Peta [Murgatroyd] was such a great partner and [Grimaldi] was so supportive," he said.

He also shared that leaving "Dancing with the Stars" is actually advantageous for him, especially now that he is preparing for the launch of his own grooming line, which is named The Polished Gent. According to him, his elimination from the show will allow him to breathe and focus on his business without having to do several things all at the same time.

Viall revealed that he has been working on The Polished Gent for a long time, and he is excited to have something that is his own. He also said he is now trying to think of creative ways to promote his new grooming line.

While Viall was all cool with his elimination from the show, his girlfriend Grimaldi was more emotional about it. In the interview, she admitted that she had to keep herself from crying when Viall got eliminated. "I cried enough on The Bachelor and I was like, 'I don't want to cry on 'Dancing.' But it was sad," she said.

Now that the couple has more free time, they will be going to Montreal to prepare for the launch of Grimaldi's charity. The couple also admitted that they've been working on focusing on their relationship because despite their busy schedules, it is still their priority.