Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Split News: 'The Bachelor' Winner Says 'It's Okay to Feel Broken'

Vanessa Grimaldi finally speaks out after her split with Nick Viall. The couple, who fell in love on the 21st season of "The Bachelor," broke up just five months after their proposal aired on the ABC dating game show.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall have called off their engagement after five months.

On Monday, Grimaldi posted a photo of herself looking over a pond while leaning on the shoulder of a friend on Instagram. The photo's caption read, "It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry," referencing her recent breakup.

"It's okay to lean on a friend," she added. "In the end, it will always be okay."

Grimaldi, a 29-year-old Montreal-based special education teacher, had gotten engaged to Viall, a software sales executive, on the season 21 finale of "The Bachelor" which aired back in March.

After the final rose ceremony, the new couple relocated to Los Angeles to make their relationship work. However, after less than half a year, she has come forward and revealed to Us Weekly that she and Viall had called it quits.

According to Grimaldi, the decision to call off the engagement came with a great amount of heartbreak for both of them. She said that they gave their all in the relationship and that they are saddened that they did not get the fairy-tale ending that they hoped for.

The two were rumored to have been fighting a lot because they are both headstrong. According to a source, Grimaldi is no pushover who won't always go with what he wants. While Viall was attracted to this side of his fiancée, it made their relationship volatile.

The split hasn't surprised the couple's friends, however, saying that they were a mismatch from the beginning. Grimaldi is more outgoing with a bubbly personality while Viall has a more serious personality and is a bit introverted.

Nevertheless, the two seem to be handling the split quite well which suggests that they both gave it a lot of thought before finally deciding to end their relationship.