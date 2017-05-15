Nick Vujicic's Father Passes Away, Limbless Evangelist Says He Is in Heaven

Boris Vujicic, the father of famous evangelist Nick Vujicic who was born without arms and legs, has passed away and gone "to Heaven," according to his son.

(Photo: Nick Vujicic Facebook video screencap)Boris (R) and Nick Vujicic in a video interview uploaded on April 19, 2016.

"To all who have been graciously holding Dad and our family before the Lord Jesus in prayer, thank you all from our family's hearts for your love, prayers and support," Vujicic wrote in a Facebook message on Sunday.

"Boris Vujicic went to Heaven to be with our Almighty God today," he announced, without providing further details. "We love you all"

Vujicic is one of the most popular evangelists on social media, with over nine million people liking his Facebook page.

He has spoken to millions around the world through motivational speeches and his books, telling people that by relying on God, they can overcome even the most serious challenges in life.

The evangelist, who at one point in his life considered suicide due to being bullied, has started initiatives such as Attitude is Altitude, focused on transforming people's lives with the message that "every person has value, that everyone is worthy of being treated with respect, dignity and love."

He has also ministered to incarcerated people in state prisons across America, telling them that "there is hope beyond what you see."

In April 2016, Vujicic interviewed his father for his book, Raising the Perfectly Imperfect Child: Facing the Challenges with Strength, Courage, and Hope.

Boris Vujicic admitted at the time that for a period he doubted that his son would be able to marry and have children.

Boris told Nick in the interview that he felt so proud "that you have become a leader in some aspects, an internationally influential person; that God has turned your disability to be used as a powerful force to motivate not only those with disabilities, but also the world all over."

The father recalled Nick's marriage to his wife, Kanae, back in 2012, which he said was a "very emotional time for all of us as a family," and added that the "crowning of it all was when Kiyoshi was born," referring to Nick and Kanae's first of two children.

Boris said at the time that he wrote Raising the Perfectly Imperfect Child in order to encourage people who might be struggling with different things in life, and share with them that the pain they are going through is only temporary.

"We can grow, develop, persevere, and overcome amazing obstacles in our lives," he attested.