Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne 'No Frauds' Music Video Stirs Controversy About Bridge Scene

Since the dawn of MTV, music lovers turn their attention not only to the song itself, but have also begun looking at the videos that bring more life to it. With Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne's collaboration "No Frauds," however, it drew more flak than praise due to a sensitive theme.

(Photo: YouTube/NickiMinajAtVEVO) The music video for "No Frauds" is drawing criticism for featuring the Westminster Bridge too soon.

In the music video, the rapper is seen donning provocatively regal dresses and accessories while strutting around London. Certain landmarks are seen, such as the Big Ben, but one particular scene got netizens scratching their heads wondering about the appropriateness and timing of the clip.

There were several parts of the video in which Minaj was rapping on the Westminster Bridge, the very spot where the ruthless killing of innocents were done just last month. This display of terror was indeed abhorrent, and so the timing of shooting a music video on the said site felt a bit off for some people.

Droves of Twitter users criticized the singer for still proceeding to use the scenes despite the tragedy that occurred recently. While it is true that the video was shot before the actual terror attack, some are saying she could have edited the scene out as it is too early to depict the site, no matter how innocent the desires were.

While most are uncomfortable with the concept of the video, British politician David Davies took to Twitter to air his support. He mentioned he'd rather have the said bridge be associated with singing and dancing instead of terror, which is something more loathsome.

never heard of @NICKIMINAJ but was caught up in this & happy 4 Bridge 2b associated with singing& dancing not terror https://t.co/PMUBE3ak6z — David Davies MP (@DavidTCDavies) April 19, 2017

There is undeniably a divide concerning the opinions surrounding the video, but the song itself is gaining popularity so much that it has close to nine million hits on YouTube as of this writing. Comments have been praising her talent, so the controversy is something that may or may not be swept under the rug.