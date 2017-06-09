Nicki Minaj News: Rap Queen Working Hard on her Upcoming Classic Hip-Hop Album

While Nicki Minaj has not announced when she will be releasing her fourth album, the singer has said that she is working hard on it as she doesn't want to disappoint her fan base.

In a recent interview, Minaj revealed that her next album will be a certified classic hip-hop record and promised that it will be an album that her fans will never forget. While the rap queen did not say anything on whether the album is already done or not and when it is coming out, she hinted that it will be something worth the wait.

"That's what I'm looking forward to now. Obviously, I'm not telling them when my album is coming out, but I know that it's gonna be amazing because I want to thank the people who've rocked with me for all of these years," Minaj said in the interview.

Recognizing the fact that her fan base has a different level of being die-hard, the queen of rap also revealed that she continues to improve herself and her craft as she does not want to disappoint the people who look up to her and her music.

"I always feel like I gotta make them proud. I gotta go hard. I gotta impress them. They (are) always waiting for me. That's a blessing in itself," Minaj said.

While nothing much is known about Minaj's upcoming album, it was already reported earlier this year what its possible title may be. To recall, a fan asked the rap queen on Twitter what the initials of her upcoming album would be, to which the rap queen replied "MYOB."While "MYOB" popularly stands for "mind your own business," it was suspected then that Minaj may add her own flair to give the acronym a new meaning, for her album, at least.

However, as Minaj eventually deleted the tweet, it is unclear now if her fourth album will still carry the said acronym as its title.