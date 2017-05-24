Nicki Minaj News: Singer Continues to Reveal Her Charitable Side

Nicki Minaj has recently revealed one more proof that there is another side of her after sharing she has been helping an impoverished village in India all along.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokNicki Minaj displays charitable side

There is no denying that Minaj is back to grabbing headlines these days. After Drake professed his love for her at last Sunday's Billboard Music Awards 2017, the singer is making noise once again as she shares on her Instagram account that she has been lending some financial help to an impoverished village in India.

It has been revealed on the Instagram post of the singer that she has been sending money to a village in India for the past couple of years through her pastor Lydia Sloley, and that the financial aid she gives has been used to put up a computer center, a tailoring institute, a reading program, and water wells.

"This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud...our work is far from done. I'll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you'd like to be a part of it. Love," Minaj writes in the said post.

In a separate Instagram post, Minaj shares a photo of several Indian women praying and commended them for their Christian faith. According to the singer, while the initial desires of the women and the villagers have already been met — thanks to the completion of the mentioned projects funded by her donations — there are many things that have yet to be done.

"I'm so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good...We're just getting started. These women are us and we are them!" Minaj captions her post.