Nicki Minaj Pregnancy Rumors: Rapper Tweets Baby Emoji, Sets Internet on Fire

Reuters/Danny Moloshok A photo of Nicki Minaj arriving for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in September 2012.

International singer and rapper Nicki Minaj set the internet ablaze after posting a cryptic tweet that made everyone think she was pregnant. Although she has not yet confirmed the pregnancy rumors, she is not denying them either, further sparking speculations that the rumors were actually true.

Earlier this week, Minaj posted a single emoji, in particular, a baby emoji. Minutes after her tweet, a number of fan theories flooded the web, most of which were about the little one she might now be carrying inside her tummy. What added fuel to the fire was when Minaj started to like several of the responses of her fans, as if affirming the rumors. She particularly liked the responses that asked if she was really having a baby this time.

This was not the first time that Minaj has been plagued with pregnancy rumors. Back in 2015, she was dating Meek Mill and was also rumored to be expecting a baby. That time, however, she quickly shut them down and tweeted, "No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won't b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until she's married."

Meanwhile, there were also speculations that the baby emoji might mean something else. Some fans said her tweet did not have anything to do with pregnancy but instead hinted of her new single with DJ Khaled. Titled "Grateful," Khaled's new album featured an image of his 7-month-old son as its cover art and also includes the song that he and Minaj worked on.

Since January, Minaj has been teasing the release of her next album, which she said would be her best body of work. "That's next on my bucket list -- to deliver my fourth album and make sure that it's a classic hip-hop album that people will never forget," she said in an interview on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoolywood Shuffle on SiriusXM.

Earlier this year, Minaj revealed her plan of being celibate for a year. However, her plan might be thwarted by her rumored romance with Nas, whom she recently called "the King of Queens."