Nicki Minaj Promotes Latest Collaboration With Calvin Harris
Rapper Nicki Minaj recently took to social media to announce the launch date of her latest collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris.
On Monday, June 12, Minaj posted a copy of the cover art of Harris' upcoming album titled "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1" on Instagram. In the caption, the rapper mentioned that her new project with Harris was a "real special record." She revealed that the album is set to be released on June 30, but she also encouraged her fans to preorder their copies of the album.
The Trinidadian rapper announced the upcoming release of her collaboration with Harris after she previously confirmed that she has new music to be launched this June.
On the same day as Minaj's news about her collaboration with Harris, the "Super Bass" rapper teased during DJ Whoo Kid's "Whoolywood Shuffle" show on SiriusXM's Shade 45 that "June is gon' be a huge month for music, that's all I'mma say."
In the same interview, Minaj hinted some details about her forthcoming fourth studio album, which will be her follow-up to 2014's "The Pinkprint." She described her new album effort as a "classic hip-hop album people will never forget."
"I know it's going to be my best body of work," the rapper confidently declared.
In the past, the "Anaconda" rapper launched song collaborations with her Young Money group, Lil Wayne and Drake. She also worked with DNCE, David Guetta and Gucci Mane. She had also previously expressed interest to work with Dr. Dre as well as Eminem in a song.
As for Harris, he recently shared a preview of his new album on social media. He posted a new video featuring a parrot dropping a turntable needle on a vinyl record, with various snippets from the album playing throughout.
PRE-ORDER MY ALBUM HERE https://t.co/0P2YE0jrA9 pic.twitter.com/BLBckNxJ10— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) June 12, 2017
During the two-minute clip, Harris teased his new collaborations with a several artists like Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Big Sean, and Khalid, among many others.