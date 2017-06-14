Nicki Minaj Promotes Latest Collaboration With Calvin Harris

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently took to social media to announce the launch date of her latest collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)A photo of Nicki Minaj arriving for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in September 2012.

On Monday, June 12, Minaj posted a copy of the cover art of Harris' upcoming album titled "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1" on Instagram. In the caption, the rapper mentioned that her new project with Harris was a "real special record." She revealed that the album is set to be released on June 30, but she also encouraged her fans to preorder their copies of the album.