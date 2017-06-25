Nicki Minaj Rumors: Rap Queen Collaborating with Trina on a New Single?

While her legion of fans are still awaiting the arrival of her next album, Nicki Minaj recently teased that she may be working on a collaboration with Trina.

REUTERS/Carlo AllegriSinger Nicki Minaj performs a free concert at Times Square in New York, April 6, 2012. Rumors claim that the Rap Queen may be collaborating with Trina on a single.

Speculations on Minaj and Trina possibly collaborating on a single stemmed from the latter's tweet wherein she used a portion of the lyrics of Minaj and 2 Chainz collaboration, "Realize."

"A lot of these ni**az tell real lies , dey ain't about s*it in REAL life," Trina said in her tweet.

In response, Minaj quoted Trina's tweet, and said "I see no lies when the baddest b**ch speaks. Can't wait for them to hear our new... nvm."

It is said that, in the event that Minaj and Trina are really working on a collaboration single, it should not really be surprising. After all, the two have been friends for quite some time now, with Minaj even bringing Trina, who is dubbed as the Baddest B*tch, in her Miami concert in 2011 and Trina honoring Minaj at the 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

Earlier this month, Minaj hinted that she is working on something to be out this month. While it is unclear as to what can be expected from the Queen of Rap, she promised that whatever it may be, it is worth looking forward to.

"June is gonna be a huge month for music, that's all I'mma say," Minaj said in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

Could it be that Minaj was referring to her collaboration with Trina as the big thing to happen in the music industry this month?

Fans can only speculate for now.

However, as Minaj also said in a separate instance that she is releasing a classic hip-hop album, some suspect that there is a possibility that the "huge" thing to happen in the music industry this month may be her next album. If it is, will it include her suspected collaboration with the Baddest B*tch?

"That's what I'm looking forward to now. Obviously, I'm not telling them when my album is coming out, but I know that it's gonna be amazing because I want to thank the people who've rocked with me for all of these years," Minaj said earlier this month.