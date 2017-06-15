Nicki Minaj Rumors: Rap Queen to Release New Album This Month?

Nicki Minaj may be pretty much in the news, but the kind of headlines she grabs is not exactly what her fans are waiting for from her. However, the wait may soon be over for the fans of the Rap Queen as Minaj herself recently hinted that she may release music later this month.

While news about her alleged relationship with Drake, her charity works in India, and paying for the tuition of students who don't have the financial capacity were well-received by the fans of Minaj, there is no denying that many are still hoping for the Rap Queen to grab headlines because of new songs. After all, the last time she released an album was three years ago, "The Pinkprint."

However, according to the latest reports, the wait may soon be over for the fans of Minaj as it was the Rap Queen herself who hinted in an interview that she will release something big this month.

"June is gonna be a huge month for music, that's all I'mma say," Minaj told DJ Whoo Kid in a podcast interview.

To recall, this is not the first time for Minaj to hint at an impending album release. Some weeks ago, the Rap Queen already dropped some clues on what fans can expect from her next song collection. According to the "No Frauds" singer, the next thing on her bucket list is her classic hip-hop album that her fans will never forget.

"That's what I'm looking forward to now. Obviously, I'm not telling them when my album is coming out, but I know that it's gonna be amazing because I want to thank the people who've rocked with me for all of these years," Minaj said earlier this month.

Putting two and two together, it seems that Minaj is, indeed, releasing an album soon, and not just a single. As it is already the middle of the month of June, it goes without saying that fans will not have to wait that long for the Rap Queen's latest album offering, if she is, indeed, releasing a record and not just a single.