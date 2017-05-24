Nicky Hayden News: Know More About Ex-World Champion's Fiancee, Jackie Marin

Since ex-MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden died, fans have been wondering who his fiancée, Jackie Marin, is. The question came after the name of the mystery woman was referenced in the message from Red Bull Honda World Superbike, expressing its condolences to the former champion's bereaved.

Reuters/Stephane MaheHonda MotoGP rider Nicky Hayden of the U.S. is pictured in his team garage

In an official statement, Red Bull Honda World Superbike said: "Nothing says more about Nicky's character than the overwhelming response expressed by fellow racers and his legions of fans over the past few days. Jackie and his family are truly grateful for the countless prayers and well wishes for Nicky."

Marin is an actress who appeared on the reality show "The Tequila Sisters." Aside from acting, she is also active in the field of boxing. Her biography on Facebook reveals that she enjoys watching professional boxing and showing her support for her favorite Mexican boxers. She also loves music and singing, and this is what inspires her to explore a career in the music scene.

Marin's last picture with Nicky on Instagram shows the two in Italy, where they celebrated their engagement. Posted two weeks ago, the photo was captioned, "1 year ago, yesterday, this guy made the best decision of his life."

Since news of Nicky's death was confirmed, the comments section of the post was filled with messages of condolences from his fans.

On May 17, motorcycle racer Nicky had a bicycle crash that left him severely injured. Shortly after the accident, he was rushed to and treated at Cesena's Maurizio Bufalini Hospital. After staying in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit for five days, he died of severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries. He was 35 years old.

Talking about his brother, Tommy Hayden said he had dreamed as a kid of becoming a pro rider. According to him, Nicky did not only achieve this but he was also able to get to the pinnacle of success by being a World Champion. He urged his brother's fans to think of him at his happiest—riding a motorcycle.