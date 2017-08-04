Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban News: Couple Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage and Her Gift-Less 50th Birthday

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had some milestones to celebrate last June. Kidman turned 50 years old last June 20 while the couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last June 25. They, however, were not able to go all-out to mark the occasions.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been blissfully married for 11 years with two daughters.

Urban has been on tour while Kidman is in Australia to begin work on "Aquaman," where she will play Jason Momoa's mother. In an interview on a local show, "The Project," Kidman said she celebrated the special days without any gifts except for "hugs and kisses" from her kids and family. The actress declared those were enough.

When asked about celebrating, Kidman also said the same thing to E! News last June.

"I don't need any big parties; I just need my family around me. If I have my family around me I am happy," the "Big Little Lies" star said.

These days, however, Kidman said she is missing her husband a lot even as she returned to her homeland. She has been going to red carpet events and having fun without him.

"The only thing that could make it better is if Kieth was here," she said.

Meanwhile, Urban revealed that one of the reasons why his marriage to Kidman remains intact is because the couple makes it a point to have stability. Sometimes, this means catching an early morning flight back home so that Urban can be with his wife and kids, albeit briefly.

Urban is currently in Canada for a series of shows and he said he is getting used to the balance between work and home. He is also grateful for being on the same wavelength as his wife, so they both understand the demands of their work.

"Luckily we're both artists and I get the passion and commitment in her life, in storytelling," Urban said.

The couple has two daughters together, Faith Margaret, 6, and Sunday Rose, 9.