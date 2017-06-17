'Nidhogg' 2 Release, Gameplay News: Character Deaths Are Gory in Sequel; Game Enhanced with More Aesthetic Details

The sequel to "Nidhogg" will be arriving sometime this year, and a sneak peek at its gameplay reveals gory deaths for characters in the game. Meanwhile, "Nidhogg 2" was enhanced from the original with more aesthetic designs.

Facebook/Nidhogggame"Nidhogg 2" will be released this year on the PlayStation and Windows PC.

"The wurm returns!" the official website of "Nidhogg" announced as it was revealed that the side-scrolling, two-player fighting video game will be getting a sequel, which will come this year. Although an exact release date has not been given yet, a roughly 20-minute gameplay narrated by creators Mark Essen and Kristy Norindr was released to let followers of the game know what new features "Nidhogg 2" will have.

The gameplay, released during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, revealed that characters in the game will be getting a more horrific and gore-filled death. When a player is killed in "Nidhogg 2," their character explodes, with full guts, blood, bones, and eyeballs scattering all over the place. Then, a frowning ghost rises and floats away from the exploded remains.

"Nidhogg 2" retains the original goal of opposing characters trying to reach their opposite ends of the map, while adding a set of new features in character interaction. Players will now be able to stomp their opponent to death, kick weapons out of their hands, and enjoy wonderfully colored, real-looking backdrops.

The players will also have access to a new set of weapons in the "Nidhogg" sequel.

Meanwhile, "Nidhogg 2" also levelled up in terms of graphics and game details.

The original "Nidhogg" had a very minimalist and classic style, while maintaining the exciting two-player gameplay. The new "Nidhogg 2" retains the thrilling gameplay but enhanced the details with better aesthetics.

"Nidhogg 2" is expected to be released this year on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.