Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson Glorify God for Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors

The 2018 class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame was announced Thursday and some of the Christians featured on the coveted list are glorifying God for the honor.

(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn)Actress Niecy Nash arrives at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, February 6, 2015.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a monument where the names of celebrities from television, film and music are written in stars that line the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. This year, a hefty list of names from the world of entertainment were released as 2018 inductees which include Christian actresses Taraji P Henson, Niecy Nash, singer Carrie Underwood and Harry Connick Jr. The late television stars Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" and Bernie Mac will be awarded posthumously.

Henson was surprised to learn she was getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress took to Instagram and gave God the glory for the accomplishment Friday after overcoming humble beginnings in Washington, D.C.

"Didn't [see] this coming. A long way from that #DCDIRT," she wrote."...#GODGETSALLOFTHEGLORY #GODIS you better KNOW THIS MAAAAAAAANNNNN."

Nash, who's starred in films like "Not Easily Broken" also gave God the glory for the honor while recognizing some of the other names on the list that she has worked with.

"GOD IS GOOD," Nash wrote on Instagram. "I did a movie with Taraji, played Bernie's sister, did a music video with Mary, known Anthony since high school, went to junior high with F. Gary. So many of my fam~bam are in the Walk of Fame class of 2018!"

Television producer Vin Di Bona, chairman of this year's selection committee, spoke about the process of choosing the inductees, saying in a statement to ABC News:

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world.

"As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood's history now and forever. We look forward to their big day as the Walk of Fame Class of 2018 becomes cemented one by one on the most famous sidewalk in the world!"

