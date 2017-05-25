'NieR: Automata' Developer Working on Next Game: PlatinumGames Developing New Title, Producer Confirms

PlatinumGames producer Atsushi Inaba reveals during a keynote at BitSummit that the studio is currently developing a new IP.

Facebook/platinumgames "NieR: Automata" developer PlatinumGames is developing a new title.

At BitSummit, which was held in Kyoto, Japan, Inaba shared that the studio is working on a "formless, shapeless IP." Aside from that, he announced that a new director will be coming over to the company for the said project. Inaba admitted that it would be interesting to see the unnamed director grow and to see how he will help the game studio prosper as well.

The producer's announcement does not come as a surprise. Last year, PlatinumGames expressed that possessing its own IP is one of the company's goals. And it seems like its slowly starting to become a reality for them.

PlatinumGames was supposed to develop a new IP dubbed "Scalebound." It was intended as a Microsoft-exclusive title. In January, the project got canceled. But earlier this month, the tech company renewed its trademark for "Scalebound."

Other than confirming the development of the IP and teasing a new director, Inaba did not reveal further information. Most likely, there is not much to reveal at this stage.

On a different note, Inaba shared that the studio might not be able to follow through with the one-title-a-year pace. But according to the producer, the company is looking forward to creating new titles for their patrons.

PlatinumGames is responsible for the critically acclaimed "Nier: Automata," the "Bayonetta" titles, "Metal Gear Solid Rising: Revengeance," and "Vanquish." Game publisher SEGA is slated to launch PlatinumGames' PC version of its third-person shooter video game "Vanquish" today, May 25.

More updates should follow. Inaba stated at the event that he will reveal additional information when he does another talk. The producer said that fans should look forward to it.