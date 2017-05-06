'NieR: Automata' DLC News: Players to Fight Execs From Square Enix and Platinum Games in New Colosseum

The anticipated "3C3C1D119440927" downloadable content pack is now available for players of the action role-playing game "NieR: Automata." However, possibly the most interesting element in the DLC is the addition of Square Enix and Platinum Games bosses as enemies in a new colosseum.

Note that Platinum Games is the developer of "NieR: Automata" while Square Enix publishes the game.

The "3C3C1D119440927" DLC went live on May 2 in Japan and other parts of the world, including North America. With the DLC, players can start fighting the president and CEOs of Square Enix and Platinum Games, Yosuke Matsuda and Kenichi Sato, respectively, in the Colosseum.

In one of the trailers for the DLC, Matsuda appears in the latter part of the game greeting players, "Well done. I'm surprised you made it this far." He then flies down the ground and fights a player using mostly his legs. His leg moves were reiterated in a more recent tweet with an image of the in-game Matsuda captioned, "Someone in the '3C3C1D119440927' DLC never skips leg day."

According to reports, players can go head-to-head with Matsuda and Sato in the new colosseums in the "3C3C1D119440927" DLC.

In the tweet below, developers provided more sneak peeks of the real-life bosses in action on "NieR: Automata."

The "3C3C1D119440927" DLC also arrives with additional costumes and other contents.

As per the earlier released patch notes, "3C3C1D119440927" will bring in costumes inspired by Kaine, the young Nier, and the young adult Nier — all were characters introduced in the game's predecessor Japanese release "NieR: Replicant."

"NieR: Automata" androids 2B will get the Revealing Outfit, inspired by Kaine; 9S gets the Young Man's Outfit, in the style of young Nier; and A2 gets the Destroyer Outfit, designed for the young adult Nier.

Apart from new costumes, players can also customize 2B's and A2's hair with new accessories and new equipment like hairspray. These additions will also allow players to switch the said characters' hair color.

The "3C3C1D119440927" DLC costs $13.99 and is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.