'Nier Automata' DLC Release Date News: CEO Battle DLC Gets May 2 Launch Date

The first downloadable content (DLC) coming to the hit action role-playing video game, "Nier: Automata" will be released on May 2 in Japan, as announced at the "One Million Shipments Commemoration" live stream.

(Photo: Square Enix)A screenshot from "Nier: Automata."

Titled "3C3C1D119440927," the DLC will allow players to battle versions of Square Enix president and CEO Yosuke Matsuda and Platinum Games president and CEO Kenichi Sato.

Matsuda also appeared in a boss battle in the Mystery Disc demo for "Final Fantasy 15." Those who want to square off with the Square Enix big boss again can do so in "Nier: Automata" over at the colosseum in the game. Hugely amazing items await those who defeat them.

It is unknown when the "Nier: Automata" DLC will be available in North America and Europe, but it is currently listed as "coming soon" so fans in the region will not wait that long.

Apart from the chance to have a showdown with the Square Enix and Platinum Games heads, the DLC also includes three new colosseums to challenge and additional sub-quests that present various challenging scenarios especially for speedrun-style players.

"Nier: Automata" players will receive rewards upon completing these quests such as costumes from the previous installment in the franchise, "Nier: Replicant."

The game's Android 2B will get a "revealing outfit" in the style of Kaine. Android 9S will get a "young man's outfit" in the style of young Nier while Android A2 will receive a "destroyer outfit" in the style of young adult Nier. Fans can get a look at these DLC costumes over at Gematsu.

The "Nier: Automata" DLC will also reward players with new equipment and cosmetic accessories including hairspray that will allow players to change the color of 2B and A2's hair.

The rewards also come in the form of masks with unique "on equip" effects as well as special bullets that change the appearance of enemy bullets.