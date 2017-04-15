'NieR: Automata' News: Apologetic Machines DLC Hinted

A downloadable content (DLC) for "NieR: Automata" focused on the Apologetic Machines, which are inarguably some of the more mysterious elements in the game.

(Photo: Square Enix)A screenshot of "NieR: Automata."

These creatures are the guardians of locked doors believed to be the threshold to new areas being saved up for a DLC or two in the game.

It turns out that this could be what the team behind "NieR: Automata" has been planning all along. This is at least what producer Yosuke Saito hinted in an interview with Weekly Famitsu, as shared by Dual Shockers.

What these Apologetic Machines are hiding beneath these precious doors could be the subject of the next DLC for the open-world, action role-playing video game.

When asked about the possibility, Saito simply chanted "D-L-C," which is enough to convince media outlets that the mystery of these guard doors will be unraveled in a new "NieR: Automata" expansion.

While this does not necessarily confirm that "NieR: Automata" is getting the DLC, it does make fans hopeful of getting new content to explore in the game.

So far, the curiosity of gamers about the Apologetic Machines and what they are safeguarding led some to use a glitch, which, while they gain access, the areas do not show up completely.

Whatever is missing is expected to be filled with a "NieR: Automata" DLC should Saito really be hinting at the release of one in the interview.

Apart from a DLC, Platinum Games is also looking to bring the franchise to the PlayStation Vita. This is at least what game director Yoko Taro is looking to do.

"I want a Vita successor. While I feel a bit relieved since the Switch appeared, I'd like a slightly smaller next-generation portable game machine. I'd like to satisfy the desire that cannot be satisfied by smartphones, that don't have physical buttons," he said via Segment Next.