'NieR: Automata' Novel Scheduled for August Release in Japan

"NieR: Automata" is getting its own novel this summer.

Since its February 2017 release, "NieR: Automata" has been making a name for itself in the gaming industry. PlatinumGames' major breakout of the year is fleshing out its lore with a new novel coming this August, and fans in Japan will be the first ones to get them.

The game's official Japanese Twitter account (via Siliconera) announced that the novel will be launched on Aug. 5 in Japan. Unfortunately for other fans around the globe, there's still no word on any worldwide release date. It's also not clear if the novel will even be reproduced for the Western market. The "NieR: Automata" novel can now be pre-ordered via the Japanese Square Enix e-Store for 1,008 yen.

The game's director, Yoko Taro, will serve as supervisor for the upcoming book. Jun Eishima, who has written other video-game related books in the past, is the author. The novel is expected to give fans a chance to learn more about the stories of all major characters in the main game.

In related news, the game recently passed a new milestone by reaching over 1.5 million units shipped and digital copies sold combined. This is a big improvement from the 1 million combined units shipped and digital copies sold back in April.

Further details about the sales break down by platform were not revealed by the publisher. Regardless, 1.5 million is a huge number, and it's important to note that the figure increased significantly by half a million in less than two months.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, "NieR: Automata" is a role-playing video game that lets players take on the role of combat androids from the YoRHa units. The game's story follows androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their fight against powerful machines in order to reclaim a machine-driven world.

Developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix, "NieR: Automata" is available for the PlayStation 4 and PC.