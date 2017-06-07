'Night Cap' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: The Baldwins Drop by to Teach Staci Yoga on Premiere Episode

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are dropping for a visit on the second season premiere of Pop TV's comedy series, "Nightcap."

Facebook/NightcapPopPromotional banner for the second season of Pop TV’s comedy series “Nightcap.”

A sneak peek from the upcoming premiere shared by Entertainment Weekly shows the celebrity couple engaged in a conversation with head talent booker, Staci (Alexandra Wentworth). Although the conversation is really all about the wonders of yoga, the way Alec talked about his wife's yoga abilities seems to suggest he may have something of a more sexual nature in mind.

The idea both discomforts and confuses Staci, and things quickly escalate to a hilarious level when the Baldwins consequently fall under the impression that Staci is suffering from cancer and, out of pity, decide to cozy up to the talent booker.

But this is not the only thing that fans can look forward to when the parody series returns for its second run. According to the official synopsis, the crew will be adjusting to their new studio, which happens to be next door to Dr. Oz's. Additionally, the network will also be sending in a new staff member named Davis (Jason Tottenham), who is tasked to do the exact same job as Staci.

The two talent bookers will quickly find themselves at odds when Davis tells Staci to let go of a guest actress in favor of a YouTube unboxing star.

Will order ever be restored in the "Nightcap" crew? Will Davis and Staci ever find a common ground, or will they always be on the opposite ends of the pole when it comes to bringing in celebrity guests for the late night show?

The comedy show parodies the behind-the-camera happenings at late night television shows, and it is set behind the scenes of a fictitious talk show titled "Nightcap With Jimmy." Various A-list celebrities have since made appearances on the show, and the upcoming second season will surely be ushering in more special guests to interact with the "Nightcap" crew.

The premiere back-to-back episodes will be airing on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV.