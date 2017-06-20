'Night Shift' Season 4 Spoilers: New Season Pilot Follows Topher's Exit, Cliffhanger Incoming

"The Night Shift" makes its return for the fourth season as the show airs on Thursday, June 22, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC. Season 4 will deal with the staff losing Topher (Ken Leung), and it will leave viewers hanging for the following week.

An episode teaser is already out for the pilot episode of "Night Shift" season 4, as a new Emergency Room nurse joins the crew. First, however, the looming topic of Topher remains as the staff mulls over the sudden firing of their fellow staff, according to TV Line.

All the same, work for the night shift staff continues in the new episode called "Recoil" which will kick off the new season run of "The Night Shift," as summarized by Spoilers Guide.

The opening assignment for Jordan (Jill Flint) and Drew (Brendan Fehr) could not be more action-packed, as the duo find themselves had to perform a stunt of a rescue which involves jumping from a helicopter.

The daring jump was successful, Jordan lands at a nearby VA hospital and goes right to the task of negotiating with Julian (James McDaniel) about bringing back the crew of her night shift team.

Elsewhere, viewers can find out what happened after season 3 as Paul (Robert Bailey Jr.) now finds himself saddled with the consequences of going against his father.

The show will also introduce recurring guest star Mark Consuelos as the new ER Nurse named Cain, and immediately upon his arrival, he will start off his career in San Antonio Memorial by getting into a disagreement with Kenny (JR Lemon). While Kenny is not the most straightforward character in the show, Cain will have secrets of his own.

Meanwhile, Shannon (Tanaya Beatty) wastes no time getting Cain on to her side as they work together in the daily grind in the ER. Is Cain's mysterious past in any way connected to the hospital? Fans can find out as the show resumes on Thursday, June 22.