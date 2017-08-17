'Night Trap: 25th Anniversary' News: A Review and on the Delayed European Release Date

Steam official website "Night Trap: 25th Anniversary" release is delayed.

After being pulled out of stores for the nature of the gameplay, "Night Trap" has made a comeback as it was recently released in North America. Unfortunately, recent reports indicate that "Night Trap: 25th Anniversary" will be suffering a delayed release for Europe due to translation reasons. Although some met the news with disappointment, other gamers are taking this as a chance to see what early reviews are saying about the remake.

According to reports, the release of "Night Trap: 25th Anniversary" has been delayed to September for Europe. Developer Screaming Villains took to social media to share the news and expressed that the delay is because there are tons of requests to have the game title in additional languages. There is no specific release date for the Europe release, but fans are expecting to have their hands on it by the first or second week of the aforementioned month.

In the meantime, waiting fans can go ahead and find out what the critics have to say about the remake in order to prepare them for what could be a curious experience. "Night Trap" was originally released in 1992 and it was developed by Digital Pictures. Unfortunately, the game title proved to be controversial because of its premise, which resulted to some toy stores actually stopping sale. Now, Screaming Villains seems to be attempting to bring it back.

Destructoid reviewed "Night Trap: 25th Anniversary" as a more likeable game than the original release. It provides all the features of modern-day graphics, and the gameplay is horrifyingly and eerily similar enough to the original that those who missed out on it can still get a full experience. Unfortunately, the gameplay fell short as it proved to be stoic and robotic. Nonetheless, "Night Trap: 25th Anniversary" might be a game title for some players to experience.