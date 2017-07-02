'Nightcap' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Penny Goes Missing; Jimmy's Long-Time Rival to Drop By on the Show?

Facebook/NightcapPopPromotional banner for Pop TV's comedy series, "Nightcap," featuring head talent booker Staci Cole (Ali Wentworth) and the rest of the "Nightcap with Jimmy" crew.

Will the Studio 9-B squad lose one member on the next episode of Pop TV's comedy series, "Nightcap?"

The previous episode saw head talent booker, Staci (Ali Wentworth) and her assistant Penny (Lauren Blumenfeld) getting into a spat over who should pretend to be Ross Matthews' fake girlfriend. The famous television personality wanted to bring some fresh spark to his image by engaging in a fake relationship with a straight woman and building himself up as a pansexual.

He initially asked Staci, who said yes but eventually turned it down. Penny agreed when asked and was so overly excited by the prospect of being Ross' fake girlfriend that Staci got jealous and tried to sabotage Penny's chances by giving her assistant some additional paperwork that was previously deemed to be unnecessary.

The two eventually made up in the end, when Ross chose to join a cult instead of keeping up with the pansexual image ruse. But could the loss of Ross have a much deeper impact on Penny than Staci would've expected? According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Spinster Code," Penny goes missing, consequently driving Staci worried that she goes out of her way to check on her assistant.

And while the synopsis provides no further detail about it, it seems that Penny's disappearance will have enough of a significant impact on the "Nightcap with Jimmy" crew that regularly scheduled guests Rachel Bloom and Naked Cowboy will start making elaborate bets on whether Staci's missing assistant is still alive or is already dead.

Where did Penny go? Is her disappearance a real cause for concern, or has she just lost track of time somewhere? And perhaps more important than Staci finding Penny, will the talent booker be able to function and do things on her own without her trusty assistant's support?

Created by Wentworth herself, "Nightcap" is a comedy series featuring the everyday struggles and successes of the crew behind the fictitious fifth highest-rated late night talk show, "Nightcap with Jimmy," led by overworked head talent booker, Staci. It was renewed for a second season prior to the airing of its pilot episode in late 2016.

The series airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Pop TV. The upcoming episode will also guest star Cedric Entertainer as the talk show host Jimmy's long time nemesis.