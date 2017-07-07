'Nightcap' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Series About to End? Debra Messing, Brendan Fraser to Guest Star

Facebook/NightcapPop A screenshot of Debra Messing as herself from Pop TV's workplace comedy series "Nightcap."

With only four episodes left in its second season and no news yet about a possible third, could Pop TV's workplace comedy series "Nightcap" be building up to one final curtain call?

The titles for the last four episodes of season 2 have been revealed. And although they do promise four more nights of backstage hilarity at the set of the fictitious late night show, "Nightcap with Jimmy," they also tease a possible conclusion to it all.

"The Show Might Go On" is the title of the two-part season finale of the show's 10-episode run. Both parts are scheduled to air consecutively on Wednesday, July 26. But could this really be the end of Ali Wentworth's show? What could possibly have happened to bring the narrative to this point?

Will Jimmy's (Peyton Lusk) late-night show get in trouble? The previous episode brought in Cedric the Entertainer, who aired his complaint about the seemingly tactless humor of the said late night talk show host. Jimmy has also apparently stolen one of Cedric's jokes. Could Jimmy's past beef with comedians like Cedric finally catch up to him and take his show to the brink of cancellation?

Meanwhile, the upcoming seventh episode titled "Poop Show" is bringing back Debra Messing for another half-hour of collaborative fun with Wentworth's character, Staci. Only, this time, the red-haired actress may be getting a little too close for comfort. Without first checking it with Staci, she arranges a Spa Day for the two of them in her dressing room.

Also, based on the episode titled and an Entertainment Weekly interview with Wentworth, the two women may end up bonding over more than just spa treatments.

"After a successful appearance in season 1, Messing reached out for round 2. She said, 'I want to come back, and I already have an idea—what if Staci and I get colonics together?" Wentworth shared. "We ended up building a whole episode around it!" she added.

On the other hand, Brendan Fraser will also be dropping by to debut an offensive song on "Nightcap with Jimmy." It will be up to producer Davis (Jason Tottenham) to try and talk him out of it.

"Nightcap" season 2 episode 7 airs on Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. EDT on Pop TV.