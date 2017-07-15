'Nightcap' Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: Todd Gets New Nickname; Bob Saget, Carrot Top Guest Star

Wikimedia Commons/Hoggarazzi Photography The red-headed comedian, Scott Thompson, aka Carrot Top guest stars on the next episode of Pop TV’s comedy series, “Nightcap.”

Studio 9-B is welcoming a couple of well-known stand-up comics as Pop TV's workplace comedy series "Nightcap" nears the end of its second season. What new problems will head talent booker Staci (Ali Wentworth) and her team have to face this time around?

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Bringing Up Baby," Todd (Don Fanelli) is about to earn a nickname after an unfortunate on-air flub. But instead of cowering in a corner because of it, guest star Carrot Top will be on hand to convince him to capitalize on the said nickname.

After all, the 52-year-old stand-up comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, has been making a name for himself for years by taking advantage of the name he got for his curly red locks.

Carrot Top, who performs regularly at the Luxor Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, recently introduced his newest prop joke: The President Trump Phone Case. This particular prop is actually an iPhone locked up inside plexiglass box stamped with the presidential seal. The comedian reportedly claimed that his new joke "killed" during his Friday night performance.

But how exactly can Todd capitalize on his new nickname, like Carrot Top, especially when it's born out of a flub? More importantly, is it a nickname that will benefit him in ways that will make the public pay attention to what he can do well than on his previous mistake?

On the other hand, television's favorite dad, Bob Saget, will also be dropping by for a guest appearance on "Nightcap with Jimmy." However, he will also be filling the backstage with his obsessive talks about a Japanese collectible toy.

Also, if the past episodes are anything to go by, it will most probably be Davis (Jason Tottenham) who will end up producing Saget's segment.

In the previous episode, the hard working producer was up to his neck in desperation when guest star Brendan Fraser insisted on singing a comedy song on air. While it might have been interesting to see the actor show off his musical side on stage, Davis deemed Fraser's song too offensive for public consumption.

What problems will Saget's obsession with a collectible toy bring to Studio 9-B? Will it jeopardize his wholesome image as the loving dad, Danny Tanner, on the classic family sitcom, "Full House?"

"Nightcap" season 1 episode 8 airs on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. EDT on Pop TV.