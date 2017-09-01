Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 Self-Lacing Shoes Back In US Stores This Fall; China, Japan, and Europe Release To Follow

Nike's HyperAdapt 1.0, the self-lacing shoes, will be in different stores again this fall. The footwear, which was originally sold exclusively in the U.S. last November 2016, will have a new iteration for the re-release as the brand plans on bringing the footwear globally.

YouTube/Nike Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 will be in stores once again and this time it will also be sold in Asia and Europe.

U.S. Nike stores will begin selling new stocks of the HyperAdapt 1.0 on Aug. 25 EST while sales will roll out in other regions in the coming weeks and months.

Chinese Nike stores will get their stocks on Sept. 17 when stores open and Japanese footwear enthusiasts will find the HyperAdapt 1.0 at Nike stores in Ginza and Harajuku by Sept. 23. On the other hand, people in London will be able to get their hands on the HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers by Sept. 29, while the rest of Europe will find the shoes in Nike stores in early October.

HyperAdapt 1.0 took inspirations from Marty McFly, a character in the movie "Back to the Future." Michael J. Fox played him and he often wore wearing those self-lacing sneakers that became iconic for the movie.

Nike developed and made use of Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing (EARL) technology in creating the special and futuristic sneakers. The shoes' engineering provides mechanical and electrical innovations. Aside from the self-lacing feature, the HyperAdapt 1.0 also has LED lights on its midsole and heels.

The shoes will come in several colorways including red and black, or black and blue lagoon, or silver gray and blue lagoon.

Meanwhile, Australian consumers might have to wait until 2018 to find the HyperAdapt 1.0 at their stores. Nike will have to comply with requirements for the sale of electronic items under Australian laws first.

"When you have electronics in products there are various certifications and processes you have to go through," Nike's Tiffany Beers said. She is one of the designers and innovators of HyperAdapt 1.0 along with Tinker Hatfield.

HyperAdapt 1.0 retails for $720 in the U.S. when it was released limitedly. Nike has not announced if the re-release will keep the same price tag.