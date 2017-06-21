Nikki Bella and John Cena News: 'Total Bellas' Star Talks Wedding Ceremony Plans

Nikki Bella wants an intimate wedding ceremony when she marries fiancé John Cena.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cena, 40, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Bella, 33, in front of millions of fans after their WrestleMania victory in April. Since then, fans have been wanting to know what's next for the WWE power couple now that the wedding planning has begun.

Despite their very public lives, Bella recently told E! News that she does not want to have an over-the-top wedding. Instead, she wants a small event where only their closest friends and family will be invited.

"No elephants," the female wrestler joked. "I think we're just going to keep it super intimate and just family and friends."

The WWE stunner added that she's still in the early stages of planning her dream wedding. However, she said she might need to rush things before her future groom has a change of heart.

"I can't wait too long, he might run off!" she stated with a laugh. "I gotta lock him in, you know." Bell added that the wedding might take place sometime next year.

Back in May, Bella told PEOPLE that she is taking her time when it comes to the preparations for her big day. She added that she does not want to treat it like it's just another public appearance. "I don't want it to be like, 'We only have two days to do this,'" the model/reality star explained. "I want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it in the weeks going into it, and also the weeks after."

Bella is currently taking a break from WWE after suffering a horrible neck injury in 2015. This means she will probably have more time making arrangements for her upcoming nuptials with her husband-to-be. Cena, on the other hand, is also taking time off to shoot for an upcoming movie.