Nikki Bella and John Cena News: Wrestling Superstars Share Kiss on ESPY Event Red Carpet

Reuters/Danny Moloshok A photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

All eyes were on wrestling superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 25th Annual ESPY Awards, which took place in Los Angeles last Tuesday. The couple stole the show after they passionately kissed each other as they made their way down the red carpet.

Cena, who asked for Bella's hand in marriage back in April at WrestleMania 33, arrived at the awards night in his signature fitted blue suit and white shirt, which he matched with his brown pair of shoes and pink tie. His fiancée Bella, on the other hand, arrived in her flowy black pants and revealing white crop top, which showed off her well-toned abs.

Bella and Cena were not uncomfortable in displaying their love for each other as they shared a loving smooch and made themselves the center of attraction on the red carpet. Apparently, Cena felt at home at the ESPY event since he was the one who hosted it last year. This year, it was hosted by National Football League quarterback Peyton Manning.

In attendance in this year's event was former First Lady Michelle Obama, who led the awarding of Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She handed the posthumous award to Shriver's son, Timothy.

Meanwhile, Cena recently talked about his fiancée Bella and revealed how excited he was to get married to his "best friend." "They know exactly what you go through with training, diet and hard work. You don't have to explain it or hope that they understand. I'm excited about getting married to my best friend. I can't wait," he said in an interview with Confidential.

Cena has yet to reveal their wedding date, but it is highly likely that it will be happening soon. Wrestling fans can expect their big day to be featured either on the shows "Total Divas" or "Total Bellas."