Nikki Bella, John Cena News: 'Total Divas' Star Reveals Pre-Wedding Exercise Routine

It has nearly been three months since Nikki Bella, 33, and John Cena, 40, became engaged, and while they have not set a wedding date yet, the "Total Divas" star has been getting fit to walk down the aisle.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokA photo of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In her YouTube channel, Bella opened up about her recent weight gain. Even though she is trying everything she can to shed the pounds, she is still seeing the scale rise.

"It's crazy because lately, I have been doing Pure Barre every day — well, I usually try to do four to five days a week, cardio, and then really watching my calories — and I keep gaining weight," the professional wrestler admitted to the camera. "I'm like, what the heck?" she further stated.

Bella, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, is apparently considering the situation seriously as she even considered getting some blood work done to find out whether there is anything else that is causing her drastic weight gain. She said, "I've been working really hard so I'm very curious. Stress is what I realize too [is] a huge factor, and I've been really stressed out lately."

In a separate interview, Bella admitted she is still on cloud nine about her engagement to Cena. She revealed they are still in the very early stages of planning, as the wedding will definitely take place at some point in 2018.

"I'm in the very much beginning stages," Bella told E! News during the recent 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards. "I can't wait too long, he might run off! I gotta lock him in, you know," she added.

Bella said their wedding will not be extravagant and over the top. Since they are planning an intimate ceremony, they are inviting only their family and those who are close to them. More details about their big day will be revealed soon.