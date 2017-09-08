Nikki Bella News: Female Wrestling Superstar Wants John Cena to Learn Dance Moves from 'DWTS' Partner for Their Wedding

Facebook/Dancing with the Stars Nikki Bella and "Dancing with the Stars" season 25 dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella has revealed that she wants her "Dancing with the Stars" season 25 partner Artem Chigvintsev to choreograph the dance that she and would-be husband John Cena will groove into during their wedding reception.

While Bella has revealed that she and Cena have already picked a wedding date, she still refuses to divulge the exact date of the highly anticipated event. However, the female wrestling superstar has been vocal in saying that she wants her "Dancing with the Stars" professional partner, Chigvintsev, to choreograph her and Cena's first wedding dance.

"Heck yeah! I'll make him get in that studio," Bella told People during "Dancing with the Stars" season 25 cast party.

Whether Cena would agree to learn some grooves and moves from his would-be wife's "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Bella declared that she wishes to take some important lessons from the long-running reality dance competition. According to the female wrestling superstar, while learning some dance moves for her wedding was not the primary reason why she decided to join "Dancing with the Stars," she eventually realized that her stint on the show can benefit her wedding in one way or another.

"It wasn't the full motivation but the second I said yes I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I could totally learn my first dance!' And I want to do something kind of pretty and cool. I would love for them to help us out, oh my gosh. Can you imagine going to someone's wedding and they just whip out these insane moves," Bella told E! News in the same event.

In the same event, Bella hinted that plans for her upcoming wedding are going slow despite having already set a date and owning a wedding dress. However, this doesn't bother Bella, who will make her debut on the "Dancing with the Stars" season 25 stage beginning Sept. 18, as she said she can squeeze planning her wedding in between her "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsals.

"Now I just have to do everything in between. At least I could work on my first dance. So that'll be another check off the list," Bella said.

"Dancing with the Stars" returns to ABC for its season 25 on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.