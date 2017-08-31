Nikki Bella Praises John Cena After His Verbal Spar With Roman Reigns

Nikki Bella is proud of John Cena's return to Raw, as the WWE superstar made a stir when he called out fellow star Roman Reigns right in the middle of the ring on Monday, Aug. 28.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok John Cena and Nikki Bella poses for the cameras during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., May 07, 2017.

Bella couldn't help but take to social media to support Cena's verbal putdown of Reigns. In a tweet she posted on Tuesday, Aug, 29, the "Total Bellas" star called out: "All I gotta say is baby boy @JohnCena preeeaaccchh!! Lol."

This feud is about to get hot and heavy as Cena sizes up Reigns by asking him how high does he think he ranks in the league. "They go back and forth with you because when they look at you, they see what I see," Cena said, referring to WWE fans, before calling him a "corporately created John Cena bootleg."

He goes on to call Reigns as a star that's been desperate to fill someone else's shoes. Roman Reigns won't take these insults lying down, however.

The Monday Night Raw regular hits back at Cena, calling him out for his recent spotty appearance record. He caps it by calling Cena a part-time wrestler, who instead spends the rest of his time "hanging out on the 'Today' show" like some soft celebrity.

It's something Cena does out of necessity, as he explained to Complex in an earlier interview. "I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don't know how many years I have left," he admitted.

Even then, he notes that even as much as he wants to be active in the ring, he can't because his contracts with the movie studios require that he doesn't do something that their insurance agent will frown at. That might include regular weekly appearances on Monday Night Raw.

The video below shows the highlights of the heated verbal tussle between John Cena and Roman Reigns in this week's WWE Monday Night Raw.