Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Baby News: Couple Welcome Their First Child

Ian Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed recently welcomed their first child. The couple named their baby daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed-Somerhalder.

E! Online has learned that the couple welcomed their baby girl into the world on July 25, merely a few months after they first announced that they were expecting.

News broke out a day after Reed's interview with Fit Pregnancy was published. Reed told the publication that they will be taking "a month of silence" following their child's birth.

"Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate," she said. "Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present."

In the same interview, Reed revealed how they found out they were expecting. Being a morning person, the actress took a pregnancy test just before the crack of dawn. She did not have her glasses on or her contact lenses. Squinting her eyes, she examined the lines and before she knew it she was yelling for her husband telling him to "get up."

On that day, the then-parents-to-be watched the sun come up with thoughts of their little one.

The couple made the announcement of Reed's pregnancy back in May. They took to Instagram to express their excitement and at the same time their unconditional love for their then-unborn child. Photos of her growing bump were also revealed. The couple, however, did not say how far long she was in her pregnancy.

Keeping it a secret even from their family and closest friends made their initial journey pretty special, Reed told Fit Pregnancy.

Reed and Somerhalder tied the knot in 2015, nine months after they were first rumored to be dating.