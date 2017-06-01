Nikon Coolpix W300 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Compact Camera for Rugged Adventures

Small no longer has to mean weak or fragile as illustrated by the Coolpix W300, Nikon's newest durable and compact camera. Despite its size, it is the ultimate travel companion as it easily captures exciting and rugged adventures.

NikonA promotional image for the Nikon Coolpix W300.

The Nikon Coolpix W300 is able to take high-quality images using its 16-megapixel CMOS back-side illuminated sensor. The 5x optical zoom NIKKOR wide-angle lens also ensures that photos are detailed even when captured from far away. Moreover, hybrid VR technology ensures that images are sharp and clear. The camera is able to capture 4K Ultra HD as well as time-lapse and superlapse montages.

In terms of durability, the Coolpix W300 is waterproof for up to 30 meters, shockproof for up to 2.4 meters, freezeproof for up to 14 degrees Fahrenheit and dustproof. It is lightweight and comes with an improved grip, making it easy to use during a variety of excursions like hiking, camping, skiing or diving. The camera also has an ergonomic design, so the buttons are easier to access.

It even proves to be useful when traveling to remote areas as it comes with a built-in global positioning system (GPS). Other features include Points of Interest (POI) and mapping functions; an altimeter and depth gauge; and an Active Guide function that displays location and altitude data. With a press of a button, users can also activate the LED light for illumination.

Last but not the least, the Coolpix W300 comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Users can share pictures and videos to other smart devices via the Nikon SnapBridge app. This allows friends and family to view the users' amazing adventures and for the users to relive these wonderful memories as well.

The Nikon Coolpix W300 will be available to purchase this summer. It comes in three colors — orange, yellow and black — with a price tag of $389.95.