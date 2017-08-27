Nikon D850 Specs, Price: Nikon Keeps Competition Alive With New 45.7-Megapixel DSLR

Nikon Promotional image for Nikon D850.

Nikon has recently introduced a mammoth full-frame camera built with a 45.7-megapixel count keeping the competition alive.

Back in July, Nikon announced that they were developing an upcoming full-frame digital SLR camera. A few days ago, that product was unveiled and it boasted several main features. However, it's 45.7 megapixel count is definitely top of the chain.

With the specifications that the Nikon D850 has, it is undoubtedly going to be a good option for all levels of photography enthusiasts from professionals down to people still learning the craft.

It is also worth noting that the Nikon D850 is going to be the first Nikon full-frame DSLR with a CMOS sensor and illumination at the rear.

The camera's ISO standard sensitivity is set at 25600 and can be pushed up to Hi 2 which equates to ISO 102400 — this was made possible by the rear illuminated CMOS sensor and the fact that the Nikon D850 was designed to perform with low noise output.

In terms of photo prints, Nikon promised: "Images captured with the D850 can be enlarged up to A2 size for printing, and even used for 8K digital signage displays."

The fast rate performance of the Nikon D850 is carried out through the incorporation of EXPEED 5 feature "that processes an incredibly large amount of information at high speed." Added to that, Nikon also revealed that the D850 is designed with upgraded shutter and mirror mechanisms to help in capturing images at a very fast pace. These features will allow the D850 to capture somewhere between 7 to 9 frames per second.

Apart from being the first full-frame Nikon DSLR with backlit CMOS sensor, the D850 also makes a name for being Nikon's first DSLR to support 4K ultra high-definition movie recordings, with a guaranteed 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

Added to that, the Nikon D850 can capture slow-motion movies at 4x to 5x speed difference but still in a full HD quality. "100- or 120-fps readout is recorded at 24p, 25p, or 30p," Nikon added.

Nikon has also improved time-lapse video recording in D850. Its timer shooting function for time lapse videos can capture still images at 8,256 x 5,504 resolution or 8K format.

The Nikon D850 is priced around $3,300 and can now be pre-ordered and is expected to be shipped in early September.