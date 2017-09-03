Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell's Relationship Going Strong, Says Insider

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Actress Nina Dobrev poses at the Elle Magazine annual Women in Television dinner in Los Angeles, California, January 13, 2015.

Nina Dobrev's relationship with Glen Powell continues to stay strong.

Dobrev and Powell have been inseparable since they first sparked dating rumors in January. Speaking with Us Weekly, a source close to the couple confirmed that they are still going strong.

"They're a cute couple and are getting pretty serious," said the insider.

The duo fueled relationship rumors when they welcomed the new year in Texas along with some friends. Since then, they have been spotted in multiple public events, including an afterparty for the Golden Globes. It was confirmed in July that they are indeed an item.

"Nina and Glen were friends before they started hooking up," added the source. "Glen chased Nina around for a while before she agreed to give him a shot." The insider further revealed that things turned romantic between the two around the same time Powell's film "Hidden Figures" hit the big screen.

The 28-year-old last dated Austin Stowell. They called it quits in early 2016, just after a few months of dating. Dobrev famously dated her "The Vampire Diaries" co-star Ian Somerhalder, who recently welcomed his first daughter with wife and "Twilight" star Nikki Reed.

The former gymnast played the role of Elena in the fantasy drama for six seasons until her exit in 2015. Dobrev was a major character in the show and her abrupt departure left fans wondering why she decided to go. In a recent interview, the actress finally explained why she did not sign on for the program's season 7.

"I needed to feel that fear of 'Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?'" she told Harper's Bazaar (via E! News). "That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn't happen."

Dobrev will next be seen in the feature film "Flatliners," a psychological thriller that also features Diego Luna and Ellen Page.

"Flatliners" is scheduled to be released on Sept. 29.