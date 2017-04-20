Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom Dating Rumors: Pair More Than Just Friends?

It looks like actor Orlando Bloom is moving on from his breakup with pop singer Katy Perry. Recent reports have linked him to "The Vampire Diaries" alum Nina Dobrev.

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOKOrlando Bloom is rumored to be dating Nina Dobrev.

Rumor has it that Bloom and Dobrev have been enjoying each other's company lately, and that things may be more than just platonic between them. However, conflicting statements from sources have made it rather hard to determine which is true.

"Nina and Orlando are just friends," one source told Entertainment Tonight. "They have the same manager and have known each other for a long time. There is nothing romantic going on between them two."

This was echoed by Dobrev's rep, who told PEOPLE that the two stars "often end up in the same social group" because of common factors.

However, another source told the same publication that Bloom and Dobrev are actually "more than friends," although their relationship is nothing serious. "They've known each other for a while. Recently they've been hanging out as more than friends. It's super casual," the source said.

The pair were spotted at Coachella recently, although they did not attend the event together. Dobrev was with some of her friends, while Bloom was actually seen with another girl.

It should be noted that Bloom and Dobrev have been romantically linked in the press before. The two were thought to have been dating back in January 2014. However, those reports were not confirmed.

Bloom was previously in a relationship with Perry for over a year. There were even rumors of Perry being pregnant with "The Lord of the Rings" actor's child, which were eventually proven false. And while they ultimately ended up going their separate ways, Bloom told ELLE UK that they have actually remained friends.

Since neither Bloom nor Dobrev have said anything about their supposed relationship, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.