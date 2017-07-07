Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley News: TVD Co-Stars Refuse to Appear on 'The Originals' Due to Phoebe Tonkin?

Facebook/cworiginals A promotional photo of The CW's "The Originals."

"The Vampire Diaries" stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have allegedly refused to appear on the upcoming season of "The Originals, " and reports claim that it might have something to do with Phoebe Tonkin.

According to reports, the two co-stars chose to decline having cameo roles on the show in order to avoid Tonkin, Wesley's ex-girlfriend. Wesley and Dobrev have reportedly been dating after the latter returned to "The Vampire Diaries" to make an appearance for its eighth and final season. It was allegedly because of this that Wesley decided to end his relationship with Tonkin.

Following Tonkin and Wesley's split, the actor has reportedly been often spotted flirting with Dobrev in public. Rumors also have it that Tonkin felt jealous and threatened when she learned that Dobrev and Wesley might be appearing again in the next season of "The Originals."

Although the internet is teeming with rumors about them officially dating, the two former "The Vampire Diaries" co-stars have consistently denied these and maintained that they are nothing more than friends. Wesley also previously denied rumors that he had started dating Dobrev while he was still in a relationship with Tonkin.

Some reports also claim that the decision of Dobrev and Wesley not to appear in the next installment of "The Originals" is because of Ian Somerhalder, as some say that the latter might reprise his role as Damon Salvatore in the spinoff. However, both Somerhalder and Dobrev have said on multiple occasions that they have remained friends even after their split.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Dobrev is reprising her role as Becky Clearidge in the upcoming sequel to "XXX: Return of Xander Cage." Directed by D.J. Caruso, the film will also see the return of Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and Ruby Rose and will be funded by the H Collective.