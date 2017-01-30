Nina Dobrev Boyfriend News: Is the Actress Dating Glen Powell? [PHOTOS]

Nina Dobrev is officially dating Glen Powell. The rumors have finally been confirmed after the couple's pictures, which were taken during Julianne Hough's wedding to Brooks Laich over the weekend, were posted online.

Facebook/thevampirediaries Nina Dobrev appeared on the finale of "The Vampire Diaries."

Since January, Dobrev and Powell, both 28, have been spotted at different Hollywood events and gatherings with friends. It left people wondering what their relationship status was.

Now, a source has confirmed to E! News that Powell is indeed Dobrev's new boyfriend, saying, "Nina and Glen are dating. They were friends and it turned into something more a little while ago."

At Hough and Laich's wedding, another source confirmed that the two couldn't keep their hands off each other. "There's this crazy strong chemistry between them," the source said.

They are so cute Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell pic.twitter.com/fxObr6GDEN — Nika (@NikaStrong) July 10, 2017

Dobrev and Powell belong to the same group of friends and sources said their attraction was "instantaneous." One source also told E! that couple already met each other's families.

According to Hollywood Life, Powell is big on family. His Instagram is filled with photos of his parents, siblings, grandparents and his extended family in Texas.

Best Family in a Supporting Role A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:42am PST

Before dating Powell, Dobrev was in a relationship with Austin Stowell for seven months and they broke up in early 2016. The former star of "The Vampire Diaries" also dated her co-star Ian Somerhalder for three years. He ended up marrying Nikki Reed in 2015 after a short courtship.

In February, Dobrev, Somerhalder and Reed addressed rumors that they were allegedly not on good terms and that the women have been fighting over Somerhalder. The three sat down for dinner and took photos together, which were posted on their respective Instagram accounts in the hopes of finally putting an end to all the speculations.

Powell's dating life before Dobrev, meanwhile, hasn't been made public knowledge. It seems the "Scream Queens" actor hasn't been romantically linked to anyone in Hollywood apart from Dobrev.