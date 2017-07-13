Nina Dobrev Dating News: 'Vampire Diaries' Alum Is in a Relationship with Glen Powell

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries Featured in the image is Nina Dobrev, who starred as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in "The Vampire Diaries."

Nina Dobrev has a new man in her life, and she is definitely not shy about it.

Reports have confirmed that the "Vampire Diaries" alum is currently dating actor Glen Powell, who starred in the various films, such as "The Expandables 3" and "Hidden Figures," as well as in the now-cancelled television series, "Scream Queens."

The new couple was recently spotted spending time together over the weekend, during the wedding of "Dancing with the Stars" pro Julianne Hough and hockey player Brooks Laich, where they were getting cozy in photo booth pictures.

E! News social media correspondent Taylor Banks shared the photos on Twitter, with the caption: "Introducing my new favorite celeb couple: Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell."

Introducing my new favorite celeb couple: Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/NJ8W9cgiRJ — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 10, 2017

Despite not making any announcements themselves, the photos seem to be enough proof of the real score between them.

"Nina and Glen are dating. They were friends and it turned into something more a little while ago," a source reportedly told E! News. "They like each other and are seeing where it goes. Nina was just in a serious relationship so she's being careful, but Glen is the best to her and treats her so well," the insider added.

The 28-year-old actress shares several mutual friends with Powell. Dating rumors involving the two started earlier this year, when they were spotted together in Texas, welcoming the New Year with friends. They also showed up at the Golden Globes after-party together, which sparked the speculations even more.

Dobrev's last relationship was with "Bridge of Spies" actor Austin Stowell, but it lasted for only seven months. It can also be recalled that she previously had a longtime relationship with "Vampire Diaries" co-star Ian Somerhalder. He is now married to "Twilight" star Nikki Reed, who is currently pregnant with their first child.