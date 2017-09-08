Nina Dobrev Latest News: Actress Highly Recommends Leslie Powell's Music

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries Nina Dobrev recommends Leslie Powell's music.

The former "Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev is plugging her friend Leslie Powell on social media who released her newest single called, "Happy Place."

Dobrev, who is famously known for playing Elena in the hit CW fictional series, is recommending to her large following on social media to listen to Powell's newest single that just got plugged on Spotify.

The "Flatliners" star praised her friend in a lengthy post on Instagram,

"Mama's got some strong pipes... boy can she sing. AND she writes her own music. She plays instruments. She is mega talented and AND she one super cool chick with an amazing personality, a heart of gold, great humor and a smile that will light up your life," Dobrev's caption reads, attached to a sneak peek to Powell's "Happy Place."

Dobrev also teased her followers about the songs that Powell's has yet to release. She said that she's already "had the pleasure of hearing" the artist's songs "before everyone else."

"Happy Place" is Powell's song to become available on Spotify, but it isn't her first single ever. The songs that she previously released — "Chasing Maybe," "Sandcastle," "Forever If You Let Me," "Not Gonna Say Goodbye," and "Hear Feels Like" — can be found on her website.

Powell also has a schedule of her performances posted on her website. Her most recent performance was a private show in the Dominican Republic last June. Other than that, Powell has performed in several cafes and showcase events.

On her Facebook page, Powell posted a few of her performances for her followers to watch. Aside from that, she also shared a cover of Niall Horan's "Slow Hands," wherein Powell couldn't stop smiling while doing her version.

Dobrev and Powell have been friends for a long time. Based on how often Dobrev is with Powell in her photos, the two appear to be very close.